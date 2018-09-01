‘Dad! I think I see it, and it’s huge!” our daughter, Janay, exclaimed as we slowly drove toward an exit from the Northern Center grounds.
And, indeed, she did spot it: A huge pile of sticks high in a pine tree standing in a grove just off the road on the far western end of the sprawling grounds. We heard about an eagle’s nest on the center grounds and went looking for it, but were about to give up when she saw it.
Janay would have been 10 years old then when word of the nest spread through the community and sent us searching. Jeff Hage, my friend and colleague at the Herald, wrote the story for the paper in March 2006 and through the spring and into summer on most evenings people were gathering to watch the nest. Seeing an eagle perched on the side was commonplace.
That nest is still there, only much, much larger. Each year, eagles add sticks and branches to their nests, building one ever higher until the tree can no longer support it.
I did not fail to impress upon Janay the need to appreciate the sight of eagles around the area and nesting in a tree not far from our home, where anyone could see them.
When I was her age, back in the ‘60s, we never saw eagles in the area. Indeed, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there were probably only about 600 nesting pairs of bald eagles in the entire lower 48 states in the late 1960s. By 2006, a survey pushed the count to nearly 10,000.
And today eagles are a common sight around Lake Wissota.
The above-referenced eagle’s nest was well placed, being easy distance from the lake and even easier distance from the Chippewa River section between the dams, as the eagle flies. I have no doubt that I have seen eagles from that nest circling over the lake. One might even have been responsible for the remains of a catfish about 10 inches long I found in my driveway one year. They make their presence known in many ways.
I have seen their white head feathers flash by just a couple of hundred feet or so in front of my boat, at less than treetop elevation.
I have seen them circling ever lower looking for lunch.
And I have seen them perched in a tree surveying the water with their sharp eyes. One took off from a ground position on a front yard near the Paint Creek bridge as I drove by just a few yards away on my way to work the year of the County X bridge construction detour.
Early in my years on the lake, I spotted an eagle perched high on a long-dead tree near a favorite fishing spot on the north shore of the small lake.
I watched it as I worked the water, moving ever closer, throwing a live crawler on a Carolina rig with no action until I hooked a rock bass deep. I punctured the swim bladder and tossed it back into the water, knowing it would be struggling near the surface, then slowly trolled back the way I came until I powered up the outboard and moved to the south shore to try my luck there, keeping an eye on the eagle.
After a while, the eagle took off, circled and swooped down to snatch something from the water near the spot I had just departed.
The passage of environmental laws that some people are doing everything they can to dismantle today allowed the endangered bald eagle to survive and thrive to the point that if you visit Lake Wissota often enough you will lose count of your eagle sightings very quickly. They have thrived in our own backyards.
Last summer an uncle and aunt from my mother’s side of the family in Louisiana visited. As our family talked while I was grilling on the deck, someone spotted a bald eagle descending into the neighborhood. We watched as it perched in a pine tree next door, and everyone moved to the end of the deck to see it up so close.
My uncle marveled at the site, noting it was as close as he’d ever been to a bald eagle in the wild, and in my mind I can hear him tell the story to friends and family Down South as he recounted his visit.
Later, near their evening departure, he looked at the view from my deck and said, “Mark, I think you have your little piece of heaven right here.”
Yes, but it is not particularly my piece of heaven. It is our piece of heaven. Come out and enjoy it – and don’t let repeating mistakes of the past drive our eagles back to the point of extinction.
