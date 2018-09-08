I was the first to raise the issue before the family boarded the St. Jerome: Can anyone even remember the last time Judi, our daughter Janay, and myself all went on a boat ride together? No one could remember.
The truth is that we really didn’t experience the lake together as a family all that much. I am the only fisherman in the family, and since the St. Jerome is not sufficiently powered to haul three people very far very fast, it is ill suited as a touring boat. So, most of the time I am alone in it.
But we all boarded at dusk the Sunday of Labor Day weekend to view the fireworks shot from Wissota Island. Our thanks to the Wissota Fireworks Committee for their efforts to bring different kinds of “oohs and aahs” than are normally elicited by the sight of an eagle or a mating pair of geese leading some fuzzy goslings along.
The show had been postponed from its traditional July 4th due to weather, and with a different, less busy weekend, the people gathered in boats to watch were relatively few. But those who did make the nautical trip were treated to quite a show.
Watching fireworks shot over water from the water brings a couple of new perspectives from which to enjoy them. If you tire of looking up, you can look down. The bursts of light reflect on the water and dance a bit more if there is a ripple on the surface. The loud booms reverberate across the surface, so the sound seems to come from both up and down.
And as we watched, and on the slow ride back, we talked as a family – about future life plans for the new college graduate, about wedding plans (that’s right, for those older readers of mine who remember me writing about her as a baby, she will soon be a bride), and about her upcoming birthday.
Family time on the water and fireworks at the close of summer instead of the middle were rare events, but the weekend wasn’t quite over.
I launched alone on calm water in the fog the next morning. My fondness for those conditions goes back to some success catching largemouth bass in such conditions on Como Lake in Bloomer many years past. I was flicking a live crawler on a Texas rig (another rarity, as I prefer the slightly different Carolina rig) toward a brush pile when a 20-inch cat hammered it. Deciding that the spot was not exhausted, I kept at it, and got hung up.
I maneuvered toward the brush pile to pull the line back in the opposite direction and freed it, with half the crawler gone. As long as I was there, I lowered it into the heart of the brush.
I thought I hooked a very nice bluegill or a crappie, but was happily surprised to see I had hauled in a largemouth bass. It was only 14 inches, so nothing to brag about, and a dwarf next to the ones I used to catch in Bloomer.
In a recent column I opined the largemouth were present in Wissota the way Democrats are present at the NRA convention – there are a few around, I am sure. (My sister, Rita, an active NRA member, tells me about 20 percent of NRA members nationally are Democrats, which beats largemouth on the small lake).
It was my first Wissota largemouth in a couple of years, and minutes later, I caught another in much the same fashion. The second was a mere minnow at about 8 inches. Back-to-back largemouths, even small ones, still counts as a Wissota rarity.
And to follow that up, I next caught two sunfish. Next to the speckled brook trout, sunfish can lay claim to being the prettiest fish in Wisconsin waters. A dominant panfish species in my youth, they were supplanted by their relatives the bluegills, which are common in most Wisconsin lakes. Sunfish are not rare like an endangered species, but are far from common in these parts.
We planned a fish fry for Janay’s birthday this weekend. A family gathering and plate of fried bluegill fillets is not an uncommon occurrence. It is a comforting way to welcome fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.