Martin Schram: Let them eat pie charts!

At present, your all-news cable TV channels no longer give you in-depth news in those reported, scripted, carefully edited and packaged video pieces you once got on broadcast TV news.

Now cable news mainly gives you a Washington version of the old “Hollywood Squares” — a news screen filled with squares, each containing a talking head. And that’s all they do — just talk. They mix facts and opinions, an unscripted, unedited, stream of punditry. Cable news networks may as well rename their news shows — welcome to the “Washington Squares!”

What a waste, this wasteland. On days when there are no huge breaking news events to cover, what cable news gives you is really like old-time radio news, with screens showing you people doing what they did on radio: Just talking.

Cable TV doesn’t use its visual capability to give you the graphics that can soar or plummet as the numbers change. And we’ve especially missed the public service journalism we could be having if TV entered a new era of computerized graphics to report cost and care changes in competing health care proposals.

So I set out this week to provide you with the sort of in-depth or investigative journalism that, frankly, we always just called “journalism.”