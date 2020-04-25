Martin Schram: Presidents and even the press can have an off day

Consider that you are a Post reporter or editor. The CDC director has just told your reporter this quote that became the second paragraph of Wednesday’s Post article: “There’s a possibility that the assault of that virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through.”

Rewind. Remember: “... a possibility ... even more difficult ...” Would you then feel comfortable topping that with an opening sentence reporting the CDC director as warning a second wave “will” (escalated from just a “possibility”) be “far more dire” (escalated from even more difficult”)? And a headline that then escalated the lead sentence’s “dire” to “devastating?”

Of course not. Yet, for the next two news cycles, the talking heads only mucked it up more. They emphasized the Post got the director’s quote right — with no mention that the Post then took that quote on a Trump-styled wild ride on the up-escalator. What we lacked were fact-finding journalists liberally acknowledging that this time Trump had a valid complaint — which he then fouled up (yet again) by accusing the Post of willful “fake news.”

As I have occasionally observed before, The New York Times and Washington Post are great newspapers, but not always good ones.