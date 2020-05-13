Mary Kolar: Stay home, protect those stood up for us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Who’s them? For me, they include the more than 700 members residing at our Wisconsin State Veterans Homes. As secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, I advocate on behalf of Wisconsin’s 345,000 veterans and their families.

My responsibilities include overseeing our three skilled nursing facilities located at Chippewa Falls, King and Union Grove.

The residents of these Homes include the population most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Nearly all are older than 60 years old and have one or more compromising medical conditions. Others in senior care facilities account for more than one fifth of the deaths due to COVID-19 in our country.

To date, I’m extremely thankful that we have had no members or staff test positive for COVID-19 in our state veterans homes.

Our Homes staff follow disease-prevention procedures routinely and have increased the level of cleaning and risk reduction since we became aware of the virus that has spread throughout our world.

Another measure to keep the virus out of our facilities it to not allow visitors, including family, except in end-of-life circumstances.