Mary Schmich: John Lewis' lesson: Today's troublemakers may be tomorrow's heroes

What I remember most about the conversation was his belief in people’s ability to change, his recognition that some never would and his willingness to forgive. The essence of humility.

For a while, years later, I kept a log of his tweets. I rooted them out after he died. A sampling:

Be hopeful. Be optimistic. Don’t get lost in a sea of despair. Love is a better way.

I was beaten bloody by police officers. But I never hated them. I said, ‘Thank you for your service.’

I feel sometimes we’re sliding backwards. The scars & stains of racism are still deeply embedded in America society. We have to deal with it.

We are one people, one family, one house, we must learn to live together as family.

Coming from someone else, some of those words might seem naive. But Lewis was far from naive. He understood that the way to change the world is through words of hope and acts of courage, though those things may sometimes seem at odds.

Near the end of his life, he was heartbroken over the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man killed by police. And yet he was heartened by the protests that followed.