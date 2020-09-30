Mary Schmich: Take a deep breath and repeat, “Despair is not an option”

11. Time for another full breath. You can’t take too many. How many other things in life can you say that about?

12. Keep wearing your mask. If you don’t wear one, today’s the perfect day to start.

Conquering the coronavirus requires more than voting. But voting for the guy who understands that the coronavirus is serious will help conquer it in the long run.

13. Take another full breath and repeat Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s wise words: “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”

14. Find out what else is on the ballot before you vote. Do some research.

15. Make soup.

OK, I never make soup, but it sounds like a comforting thing to do as the weather gets cool and we wait for the election. It would be a good activity while watching the debates.

16. Make a log every day of three good things that happened to you. Even when the thought of the election sends you toward despair, you can always find three good things, even if one of them is only, “I woke up today.”

17. If you didn’t vote early, vote on Election Day. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 3, an eternity and a nanosecond from now.

18. Keep going. Inhale. Exhale. Repeat, “Despair is not an option.”

Mary Schmich is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

