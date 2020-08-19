Mary Schmich: The thrill of Kamala Harris' rise comes with a dash of sorrow

And yet, in many realms, whether it’s presidential politics or the average workplace, women still have trouble making it all the way to the top. Women still get stuck as almosts, also-rans, the actor with second billing, the associate, the second banana. Number 2.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, was almost elected president of the United States. She did, in fact, win the most votes, but in the end she became just another woman who almost made it to the top.

This year, Elizabeth Warren and other women, including Harris, seemed to have a shot at being the Democratic presidential nominee. A couple almost made it.

Don’t misunderstand. I’m not advocating voting for a woman “because she’s a woman” and I don’t know any woman who ever has. But a lot of us get excited when a woman rises to the top because it signals that women can rise, that the path is open, that the “No Girls Allowed” sign is down.

Every woman who rises in her field makes it a tiny bit easier for the next one simply by showing that it can be done.

After Biden announced Harris as his running mate, I heard a woman in her 70s marvel at the progress Harris represents. “Amazing what I’ve seen in my lifetime,” she said.