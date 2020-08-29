Mary Schmich: We die alone, we Zoom alone. But a Zoom memorial can bring the living together

Eloise was the sixth of seven children, and all five of her surviving siblings were there, along with her two sons, Ivan and Jasper. So was her mother, Mimi, who is 97.

Some people left their video off. There were in-laws and old friends, some from Chicago, where she and Bill lived in their early 30s. Chicago was where she learned to love the Cubs, an obsession she kept through life. It’s also where she worked as a copy editor for the American Library Association’s publication, Booklist.

“Dare I say, probably the best one I ever had,” says her former boss, Ben Segedin, who joined the Zoom memorial. “We relied on Eloise as the keeper of the style, because no one knew our style better than Eloise. If it wasn’t for Eloise, Booklist would be a mess.”

Across the miles and screens, people told Eloise stories. Of her dramatic flair, her memorable laugh, her belief in things unseen, the amusement she could take in shocking people with a taboo word or gesture.

We talked of the ways she could be difficult, her penchant for jauntily emailing New York Times editors to correct errors and her love for the well-told tale.

“No, no, no,” my brother Andrew remembers her admonishing him if he was telling a story poorly. “Don’t just tell the facts. You need to embellish!”