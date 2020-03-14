Matt Rothschild: Hearings should have ample notice

During the hectic legislative session in February, one thing got lost: the public’s ability to participate fully in the process.

That’s because the public wasn’t given adequate notice of some public hearings.

Take Feb. 13. Two Assembly hearings that day were held at 11:01 a.m. and 12:01 p.m. For both these hearings, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign received an email from the Wisconsin State Legislature Notification Service at 5:19 a.m. that very morning.

The clerks and committee chairs may have been abiding by the letter of the law (despite a 2011 state Supreme Court ruling that largely allows them to violate it at will) by physically posting notices at the Capitol and in the press room 24 hours ahead of time.

But they weren’t abiding by the spirit of the law, which is to make sure the public is informed — and has an opportunity to participate in — public hearings.

The instructions from the Department of Justice on abiding by the Open Meetings law are clear: “The notice must be written such that it is reasonably likely to apprise members of the public and the news media of this information…. It is important to note that notice to the public and notice to a news medium are separate requirements.”