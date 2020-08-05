Maya Patel: Young people can aid shortage of poll workers

If we couldn’t staff this polling location for the primaries, it might shut down by November, making it even harder for students to vote. So I volunteered to pitch in as a poll worker, struggling out of bed at 5 a.m. on Election Day to help my community cast ballots until 10 p.m. that night.

Of course, not all young people are able to serve as poll workers. Election Day is always on a Tuesday, when many of us have work or school. The pandemic has exacerbated challenges around financial stability, physical and mental health and family responsibilities for young people, as for everyone else.

But for those who have the time and ability to volunteer, the process is relatively easy and has few requirements. In addition, almost all poll workers are compensated for their work, although the amount depends on your state and local jurisdiction.

While the process to become a poll worker varies by state, workelections.com offers a one-stop location for information about staffing your local polling place. Initiatives such as Power the Polls, which hopes to recruit 250,000 Americans to serve as poll workers this year, also help guide people through the process.