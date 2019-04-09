Michael R. Lemov wrote this for the Baltimore Sun. Lemov is an attorney who served in the 1970s as general counsel of the National Commission on Product Safety and chief Counsel for the House Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He is the author of “People’s Warrior: John Moss and the Fight for Freedom of Information and Consumer Rights” and “Car Safety Wars: 100 Years of Technology, Politics and Death).