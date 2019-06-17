Congratulations and thanks to Chi-Hi history teacher John Kinville for providing yet another living-history experience for students through the forthcoming trip to Normandy and other World War II sites.
This trip exemplifies respect for those who gave their lives along with those who survived in that effort to preserve freedom. This trip also highlights current events and global connections insofar as nations to be visited, from England in the west to Austria in the east, are confronting world relationships and challenges that are both similar to ours and even intertwined with ours.
While respecting the past and increasing their understanding of it, then, trip participants will also link the past with the present. This pairing of past and present strengthens the capacity to “pay it forward” into the future by being informed voters and civic participants in so many other ways.
Thanks, John, and Bon Voyage, everybody.
Mike Lindsay, Eau Claire
