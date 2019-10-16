For 30 years, you could walk past the sidewalk near the north side of Whitney Food Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and see the Dell family drinking fountain that our family had built and donated to the university.
Then one day, it was gone,
It was made of brick, Winona stone and stainless steel, and always looked in great condition. It wasn’t just a regular drinking fountain, it also had a wheelchair-accessible fountain on the side.
UW-L was building the Arch with a walking mall in the area called Goosetown, and my family and relatives lived in Goosetown.
My mother, Betty Hyde, collected $3,000 in donations from these relatives to erect a fountain in their honor.
She hired an architect who worked closely with the university’s head groundskeeper, Mike Daniel, to make sure everything was done according to code.
The university even had a dedication ceremony where the mayor and other Goosetown natives spoke.
One day we were taking some friends to look at our drinking fountain, and it was gone.
After many phone calls, l was connected with the head groundskeeper, Doug Pierson. He informed me that the waterline was cut when they were working on other construction. He decided that he wasn’t going to have it reconnected because kids didn’t use drinking fountains anymore, they used water bottles. So he made the decision to destroy it. As a consolation to us, he offered to hang the saved plaque and put it on the Arch.
My family was very upset because no one had contacted any of us, even though our names were all listed on the plaque.
We recently noticed a new drinking fountain a block away from our site. Maybe kids can ﬁll their water bottles at this fountain.
Nancy Tanke, Sue Gates and Diane Cornforth
Editor’s note: Bob Hetzel, vice chancellor for administration and finance at UW-L, offered this response: The drinking fountain at Coate Field was removed in 2016. It hadn’t been working since 2009 and the brick structure was in disrepair as it was over 30 years old. The university attempted to contact several of the community members listed on the plaque before the fountain was removed but did not hear back from them.
