Natalie A. Harris: Lawsuits test limits of political speech

Trump is not the only public official testing the language of politics in the courtroom. Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky also recently sued to block ads she claimed were defamatory.

The ads aired by outside interest groups alleged that Karofsky, as a Dane County prosecutor, “went easy” on a defendant charged in 1999 with child enticement and first-degree sexual assault of a child. He ultimately pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to three years’ probation with no jail time.

Court records show that Karofsky’s involvement in the case did not begin until more than a year after sentencing, prompting the PolitiFact Wisconsin to give the ad a “pants on fire” rating, signifying that it was completely false.

Karofsky sued in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, with her campaign manager declaring, “No organization should get away with spending millions of dollars on ads they know are false.”

But a judge refused to block the ads, saying that to do so before they were determined to be defamatory would constitute an unlawful prior restraint. Karofsky went on to win the election.