Noah Feldman: What’s dividing the Supreme Court’s conservatives?

In dissent, Alito accused the majority of copping out. The court, he said, should either have let the appeals court ruling stand — and borne “the criticism that would inevitably elicit” — or else taken the case, performed a detailed analysis and decided it on its own.

Alito also said that the majority had willfully misread the appeals court opinion. It was obvious, he said, that the lower court didn’t believe that the prone position was necessarily constitutional when a suspect was resisting.

The decision doesn’t do much to clarify the state of the law — which is what the Supreme Court usually takes cases to do.

Nor is it exactly an instance of the court engaging in the correction of obvious error made by the lower courts, something the justices rarely do and prefer to avoid. After all, the court avoided saying that the Eight Circuit had definitively got the result wrong.

Rather, this is an unusual decision in which the justices sought to avoid taking the case but also to avoid the outrageous-seeming result. The George Floyd and BLM context clearly mattered.