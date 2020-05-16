Noah Feldman: Wisconsin lockdown ruling shows right wing's paranoia

Needless to say, the emergency order didn’t go through that process, which would have taken time.

The upshot is that, according to the court, DHS lacked the authority to issue the emergency order — and the order therefore lacked the force of law. Its criminal sanctions — a nominal fine or up to 30 days in jail for breaking it — were held to be invalid and the order was rendered unenforceable.

If this sounds crazy to you, that’s because it should. No state could be so foolish as to deny to its public health officials the capacity to take emergency measures necessary to save lives in the middle of a pandemic.

And indeed, Wisconsin’s laws aren’t foolish.

Wisconsin law says, among other things, that DHS “may authorize and implement all emergency measures necessary to control communicable diseases.” It says that DHS “may promulgate and enforce rules or issue orders ... for the control and suppression of communicable diseases.” This statutory language makes it crystal clear that DHS can issue emergency orders as well as rules crafted under the required, lengthy administrative process.