Opinion: A Defense of Our Electoral College

As the dust settles on the 2020 elections – arguably one of the most contentious election cycles in modern political history – vast numbers of voters remain very concerned about our nation’s election integrity and the preservation of free and fair elections.

This concern is raised against the backdrop of a quiet, well-funded effort to bypass our Constitution and our existing system of electing a president, the Electoral College, in favor of a National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC).

This well-financed assault against the Electoral College is waged by wealthy political activists who hope to transfer political power to a handful of highly populated states, engineer presidential elections for generations to come, and end the constitutional role that all 50 states presently have in electing a president.

Most Americans correctly believe a constitutional amendment is required to pass this scheme. However, supporters of the NPVIC have cooked up what they claim is a perfect “workaround” to the Constitution—a contract among a minority of states, called a “compact.”

Proponents of the NPVIC sell this plan to state legislators using fundamentally misguided arguments. Instead of trying to change the Constitution, supporters of the NPVIC use faulty logic to try and pass their unworkable idea.