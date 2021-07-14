Opinion: Biden housing rule would end suburbs as we know them

Biden and his handlers miss the point, that the suburbs and single-family dwellings are not at all “exclusionary.” Since the 1960s it has been illegal to discriminate or to refuse to provide housing to a person based on race, creed, or other immutable characteristics. As a commissioner for my township for the last eight years, I have worked to consistently enforce our zoning laws—I can assure you that they are not racist, and do not restrict people of any color or creed from moving to our township. Moreover, there are affordable options within the township and options for anyone who desires to move to our suburb.

Zoning rules are the result of public input and policy and change over time to reflect the opinions of the public. Local elected officials, in turn, are accountable to the public in implementing their desired zoning regulations.

The prior AFFH rule only withheld federal CDBG funds to localities that refused to eliminate zoning restrictions. The new Biden proposal (based on the “Homes Act”) goes much further; and would actually withhold federal transportation funds for states that refuse to change their laws and eliminate single-family zoning.