Opinion: Biden reviews endangered species and wetlands protection

On the one hand, if a Trump rollback does not take place, a mountain lake that provides drinking water to 400,000 people could be threatened, and on the other, a reversal of Trump-inspired leniency could end industrial development and employment gains along a major ocean-bound river. Just as there is no such thing as a free lunch, there is no such thing as free species and water quality protection. Maybe this is the time to get the incentives right. To say the rules put in place to protect these two important environmental categories have been controversial from the start, is a bold understatement. Indeed, the fact that in either case—for wetland or endangered species protection—the customary rights of landowners to continue the unimpeded use of their land for farming, ranching, and development can be compromised without compensation. This has always stood in the way of the peaceful and productive enforcement of the two regulations. In fact, there have been continual legislative efforts to amend the Endangered Species Act to require at least partial compensation by taxpayers to agricultural and other landowners when they are required to cease using their land and provide safe habitat for an endangered form of life. Arguments have been raised all the way to the Supreme Court regarding private owners’ losses associated with seasonal wetlands, defined to be part of the navigable waters of the United States and therefore forced out of production and use by their private owners. In the effort to protect wetlands at one point, there was even a “glancing goose” test. If a goose on an interstate trip decided to stop for a drink of water at a pothole in a farmer’s field, that pothole could be defined as part of the navigable waters of the United States and therefore subject to EPA rules regarding protection and management.