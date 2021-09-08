Opinion: Biden’s child tax credit could cause big tax filing headaches

Democrats have been taking a victory lap as the first advanced monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments begin hitting Americans’ bank accounts. Yet while many Americans stand to benefit from the expanded credit, the advance payment structure could create an unwelcome shock for certain taxpayers come next April.

Eligible taxpayers have been automatically enrolled for monthly CTC payments, with eligibility based on their 2019 or 2020 tax filing information. For most taxpayers, that offers the benefit of not having to fill out any paperwork to receive a tax benefit that could help them make ends meet.

But for taxpayers whose eligibility has changed over the last year or two, it means they’re incorrectly receiving payments that the IRS will expect them to pay back when they file their taxes next year.

There are lots of reasons why a taxpayer who was eligible to receive CTC payments in 2019 or 2020 could no longer be in 2021. Divorced parents often alternate years of claiming their child as a dependent, so a taxpayer who claimed their child as a dependent in 2020 may not be able to do so in 2021. Incomes could also fluctuate substantially between years, particularly given how many Americans temporarily lost their jobs in 2020 but have since found employment.