Opinion: Biden’s ‘Jim Crow’ insults fly in face of facts

I don’t have a clear memory of when my father went down to Mississippi in 1967. I was 5 years old, and my focus was on my upcoming kindergarten graduation. I only knew that daddy had taken a trip to a place that was farther south than where I’d been born, in Baltimore, and that he wouldn’t be back in time for my party. I remember receiving a telegram from him (for you GenZ’ers, it’s like an Instagram, but on a piece of paper) congratulating me on the academic achievement, and sending a hug.

My mother had just given birth to my brother Jon a month before, and she didn’t really have much time to explain what Ted Flowers was doing in that far away place called Jackson.

Years later, I found out. In fact, it wasn’t until my father’s death in 1982 at the age of 43 that I discovered the true story of his trip below the Mason Dixon line. While alive, he hadn’t really given very many details about what had happened and limited any references to vague comments about “helping people vote” and defending some folks in jail.