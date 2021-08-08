Opinion: Democrats tout child care 'tax cut' -- But Is It?

“By next tax season, some households with no working adults will receive more than $10,000 in these payments. No work required. Just free money on top of America’s existing safety net,” Rubio wrote.

According to the White House, the American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six, and raised the age limit from 16 to 17. “All working families [emphasis added] will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent.”

That includes families who pay no net federal income taxes.

The IRS also sees the CTC as something other than a tax cut. The IRS says although both reduce the amount owed to the federal government, a tax cut reduces the percentage that is paid to the IRS based on income, while a tax credit reduces the amount owed after that percentage has already been calculated.

What’s more, the 2021 CTC is “fully refundable,” meaning that even if you have no income or didn’t pay taxes last year, you are still eligible to receive the credit.