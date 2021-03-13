Opinion: Holy Cow! History: Stagecoach Mary, a True Old West Character

Mary did make one important friend: Mother Amadeus Dunne, the convent’s highly respected and much-adored Mother Superior. She was a fellow brave soul who recognized a kindred spirit in Mary. In 1884, she moved to Montana Territory to assist in starting schools for Blackfeet Nation children.

Mary may have been rough around the edges, but her heart was pure gold. When she heard in 1885 that Mother Amadeus was seriously ill, she dropped everything and rushed to her side in Cascade, Montana. She nursed her friend back to health, then looked around and decided she and the West were a good fit.

Mary found work at a Montana convent. But the bishop grew concerned when he learned his new employee smoked, drank, swore like a sailor, and, perhaps most unsettling of all, wore men’s clothes. When Mary and a coworker got into an argument and drew guns on each other, she got the boot.

Finally on her own for the first time in her life, she did laundry, odd jobs, and even opened a restaurant for a while…until her tendency to give free meals to needy people put her out of business. She also hung out in saloons where she occasionally showed she knew how to handle the business end of a gun.