Opinion: Holy Cow! History: The caffeine crazed chief executive

It started with deceptive moderation at breakfast with just one cup—which son Theodore, Junior described as more the size of a bathtub than a regular cup—of half coffee, half milk, which he immediately sweetened with a staggering seven lumps of sugar. (In later years TR switched to saccharin to reduce his caloric intake.) He then proceeded to fill the cup of every companion at the table to the brim, regardless of whether they wanted coffee or not. For many people, such a strong infusion of liquid rocket fuel would last for hours. But Teddy Roosevelt was just getting warmed up. It was nonstop cup after cup for the rest of the day. The National Park Service, the custodian of Roosevelt’s birthplace in New York City, estimates he had drunk a gallon of coffee by the time he finally went to bed. Every day. Though how he was able to fall asleep with all that caffeine in his system remains a mystery. There is even the claim from one person who swore he witnessed Teddy consume 40 cups in a single day, the equivalent of two and a half gallons.