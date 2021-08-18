Opinion: How did we become so mean and what are we to do?

The apparent cause of the passenger’s rage? A request to fasten the seatbelt and put up the tray table. Maybe that passenger had also been “up all day.”

According to the FAA, through May of this year, there were 394 “unruly passenger” violations compared to 146 and 183 violations in all of 2019 and 2020, respectively. That explains why the Transportation Security Administration has launched self-defense courses for flight attendants. In a poll of 5,000 attendants, 58 percent said they had experienced at least five “unruly passenger” incidents.

Is this about mask mandates and alcohol consumption or something more? My guess is something more.

Unfortunately, our meanness isn’t only in the air. Restaurant owners struggle, too, with a reduced workforce and anxious, demanding customers. At a Hooters’ restaurant in Illinois, police were called in recently when a customer got into a loud argument about the bill. At a Chili’s Bar and Grill, a fight broke out between patrons and the hostess over Corona virus-related dining rules. The hostess received five stitches in the brawl. These are just “ordinary” fights, but with only a little effort and Google, you can find extraordinary ones.