Opinion: Juvenile Life Without Parole: This is America

Sotomayor raises some superb points in her dissent, that in almost any other Court in the past 50 years, should have been the opinion of the court. Perhaps her most visionary words in the Jones dissent were admittedly political theater. As many political pundits have done since Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined to make this a 6-3 ideologically conservative Court, Sotomayor wrote that the present incarnation of the Supreme Court of the United States is “willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification.”

This will be one of the most relevant practical criticisms of Jones as the case ages. Legal precedent, for the less initiated, is referred to as the Latin stare decisis. In Common Law legal systems, stare decisis is the foundation upon which cases are decided. Courts look at legal precedent (similar decisions already made) and decide whether to follow those precedents or set forth compelling reasons not to.

But this is a different Court, as is evidenced by Jones. The warning shot fired by the Sotomayor dissent lines up with what Barrett has already said about herself as a Justice, that she will not be bound by stare decisis. In writing “Now, it seems, the Court is willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification. It is hard to see how that approach is ‘founded in the law rather than in the proclivities of individuals,’” Sotomayor asserts that the current Supreme Court has truly opened not one but two Pandora’s boxes. The first is a willingness to deviate from the longstanding doctrine of stare decisis, but the second is potentially just as chilling to the notion of justice – and that is a court seemingly increasingly intent upon political activism. To be an activist Court in itself isn’t such an exceptional thing, yet to be an activist Court comfortable with doing whatever it wants to “settled law” – as Miller and Montgomery were – is a totally new ball game.