Opinion: Navy veteran say stops spreading hate.

It is difficult. Certainly, it is more difficult than being a keyboard warrior spreading hate. Get involved, but do it peacefully and without the hateful rhetoric.

Since the election, I have endeavored to not post about President-elect Joe Biden on social media. Yet, I have seen constant drivel about him and President Trump. This just ratchets up the hate. It is not changing minds. It is just angering people.

The mainstream media are not helping either. If anything, news outlets are relying on sensationalism and political agendas to inflame both sides. Conservative media are a mirror image of liberal media, and only contribute to the outrage. Fake news emanates from both sides—not one, but both.

Let’s be clear: President Trump is not without blame. Do I think he wanted a group of idiots to storm the Capitol? Of course not. But he did feed the frustration. I voted for him twice, but I am less than satisfied with his post-election antics. Once the electors voted on December 14, the 2020 election was over.

If President Trump genuinely believes—as I do—that there were abuses in electoral process, there is a simple way to find out. Obtain the voting lists from key states and compare them with death information and changes of address. There are commercial databases that provide information on both.