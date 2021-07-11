Opinion: Our ever-dwindling attention span

Short attention spans might also explain the news cycle, which is increasingly short, where stories evaporate in no time. To achieve readability, the information has been dummified and, if presented on screen, delivered by entertainers. We have replaced Walter Cronkite with Michael Strahan, who I loved watching as an all-star defensive end but have, at best, mixed feelings about on the morning news.

Less we believe that our shortened attention spans are no big deal, think again. The problems of the day are complex, and critical thinking skills are needed to digest the nuances. If you want to offer something thoughtful on a challenging topic, you need to resist seeking that quick burst of information before moving on. Also, our devices should not have three windows open, enabling us to multi-task, while we process the question at hand.

Just consider the challenge of our broken health care system. Most people can agree on the goals of providing broader access and better continuity of care. But how? Rants or slogans won’t work, but if we proceed by looking at past attempts, what we learned, how we failed, and the unintended consequences of different approaches, how much better will our dialogue be? And that doesn’t even begin to address how much better our solutions might be.