Opinion: Popular reforms will transform Supreme Court Into a third political branch

Unfortunately, while term limits may make the political branches treat court seats with less urgency, they also invite political motivations to infect the court—something that “reform” should be designed to avoid not cause.

The entire Supreme Court is designed by the framers to ensure that it won’t function as a political branch. The framers believed that the best way to do that was to insulate the justices from all forms of political motivation.

Alexander Hamilton stated in Federalist No. 78, “If… the courts of justice are to be considered as the bulwarks of a limited Constitution against legislative encroachments, this consideration will afford a strong argument for the permanent tenure of judicial offices, since nothing will contribute so much as this to that independent spirit in the judges.”

Consider the effects of a life term: justices don’t ever have to consider elections, approval ratings, fundraising, endorsements, or their next job—all of which invite politics to motivate their behavior. If sitting on the Supreme Court isn’t going to be their final job, all of these political variables suddenly come into play.