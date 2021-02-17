Opinion: Reflections as we near the one-year anniversary of COVID

I’ve thought about the change we’ve endured, and what it means to be a quality person in 2021—in part because we celebrated my sister-in-law turning 60, and she exemplifies quality through and through. Here is where I landed.

On being a quality person in 2021, be a connector: Be more creative, more flexible, and mindful of how to achieve connection. My sister-in-law placed 25 people who mostly didn’t know each other in Zoom breakout rooms to find common ground. Fun in the year of COVID had now been redefined.

Provide smarts in the most unassuming way: We are trying to make sense of our world. How we express what we’ve learned is about style and substance. The key to doing this well is better listening and not being too me-centric.

Usher in the spirit of celebration: This is perhaps the hardest. The ability to seize on small moments and raise them is priceless. Some do this with ease and grace. For others, it is a more self-conscious and awkward act, but what matters is moments that are shared.

As we near our one-year COVID anniversary, I hope that next year, I won’t be writing about our two-year anniversary. Our war wounds will be slow to heal, but we have learned new ways to be there for each other. Maybe, in the process, we have become our best selves.

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a Newton, Massachusetts, consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0