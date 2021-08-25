Opinion: Report from Afghanistan: Lessons Learned from Inside the Taliban Takeover

Only Mazar-e-Sharif was wrested from the government’s hands in just a few hours, cemented by scores of Taliban fighters roaring in on motorbikes with barely a resistance shot fired. The lessons? The information from the top tiers of Afghan security was a failure and likely a microcosm of the extent to which the intelligence fed to the U.S. its allies was utterly off-the-mark. Furthermore, no apparent airpower was deployed to assist ground troops, indicating the billions of U.S.-taxpayer dollars bled into the air force had fast withered away. The military failure was further illustrated by the smooth assail into the city by the Taliban, who proceeded to celebrate through to the early morning as terrified civilians hunkered down. I also found to be especially baffling the absolute lack of preparation despite the knowledge that surrounding provinces across the north of the beleaguered nation were failing fast. Throughout my days wandering the Mazar markets and conducting interviews through the main streets, I saw just two Humvees roll through in a 48-hour period. No police or security officials could be seen on the streets. The cry of a police siren in the distance was also a rare sound. In short, there was no plan and no will for a real win.