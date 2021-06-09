Opinion: The allure of the side hustle

As a massive phenomenon, are side hustles more beneficial or costly to our social fabric? Have we been doing the side hustle all along—maybe to a lesser degree—without naming it?

It is not difficult to identify the positives of the side-hustle. The decision to undertake a mini-venture encourages innovation and fosters continuous learning and an expanded social network. The side hustler has a broader perspective about people, business, and life itself. No parent required—well kind of. The move also serves as a hedge in case the day job goes south. Even if the hustle doesn’t pay the same, it opens new paths and can reduce anxiety.

Still, there is a downside if you believe in Malcolm Gladwell’s 10,000 hours. He asserts that committing time and practice are essential for mastery. Since a day still has only 24 hours, including sleep, there are only so many ways we can divvy up our time.

There is also the risk of burnout. If we are constantly working, when do we refuel our tank? A recent survey by Spring Health cites 76 percent of U.S. workers are experiencing burnout. Other surveys show similar findings. Running hard in multiple lanes bears associated health and emotional costs. There really is no free lunch.