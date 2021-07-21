Opinion: The Olympics show must go on

COVID-19 cases are rising, vaccinations are low, and most of the host country wants to cancel the event. Yet, the Games should go on.

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics were delayed until July 23, 2021, due to the pandemic. The rescheduled Games face continued headwinds.

More than 80% of Japanese, fearing a super-spreader event, want the Olympics canceled. Only 15% of the population is fully vaccinated. The country had a surge in cases during May that subsided, but small upticks in new cases in the Tokyo area — approximately 900 new cases per day in a city of 10 million — have prompted Japanese authorities to declare a state of emergency.

Japan had earlier barred foreign spectators from attending the Games and limited attendance to no more than 50% capacity by domestic spectators. More than 3.5 million Japanese fans bought tickets. Now the government, in concert with Olympic officials, announced that no spectators will be allowed into any Tokyo athletic venue. The total ban means that organizers will lose $800 million in ticket sales. So far, the billions in TV revenues are safe but would be imperiled if the whole event is canceled.