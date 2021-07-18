Opinion: The specter of inflation is upon us

Keep in mind, Sanders’ $6 trillion budget blowout comes only months after the federal government showered the economy with $4.5 trillion in new spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The profligate spending on behalf of both political parties is the problem. However, in recent months, the Democratic Party has taken this to a whole new level.

Since taking office a little more than six months ago, the Biden administration has unleashed a plethora of spending plans that make the George W. Bush and Trump administrations appear somewhat fiscally responsible.

To date, President Joe Biden has already signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. And his administration is doing all it can to ensure his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan as well as his $2.7 trillion American Jobs Plan pass Congress before the end of summer.

If Biden is successful, and his trifecta becomes law, it is all but assured inflation will rise faster than Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spacecraft.

Yet, unlike Branson’s recent foray into outer space, this bumpy ride will last far longer. And the effects will be much more painful, without the adrenaline rush or out-of-this-world view.