This was published in the Kenosha News:
We are now most of the way through August, and that means the start of school is not far off.
But it's a lot farther off in Wisconsin than many other places.
While kids are already back in school in other areas, in Wisconsin, school won't start until Sept. 4. And that's because it's a state law. Schools can apply for a waiver and those on a year-round schedule, a very small fraction statewide, can start earlier.
In 2000, the Legislature dictated that public schools can't start any earlier than Sept. 1. The rationale was that this would boost the state's tourism industry, which lobbied hard to get the law enacted.
The thinking was more families could get in a last-minute vacation (though they would have to stay in Wisconsin to benefit the state's tourism industry) while teenagers in tourism-related jobs could keep working.
When the law was being debated, some Kenosha County schools polled parents and found that many preferred starting school before Sept. 1.
"What's best for people living in the Dells and those of us living in Kenosha may be two different things," Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Michael Johnson said in 1999 when the bill was being debated. "Each district should be able to decide what's in its best interest."
And how many families are squeezing in late-August vacations? With school looming and fall sports already well underway — high school football teams will have played one-third of their schedules before school opens — the timing isn't good.
The result of this law means school goes past Memorial Day, and sometimes as late as the second week of June.
Apparently Memorial Day weekend tourism isn't as important as late-August tourism.
And then there's the Labor Day weekend. If this is all about tourism, shouldn't the law state that school can't start until after that three-day holiday weekend? It seems odd that some years, school is open for only a day or two before this three-day weekend comes along.
Republicans, in general, pride themselves on being supporters of limited government and local control. As both houses of the Legislature and the governor's office are controlled by Republicans, it seems they would favor ceding the school-start decision to the local level. However, a push in 2017 to end the law failed.
For some schools, starting later and ending later may be preferable. For others, the opposite may be true.
And that's the point: The start of school should be decided on the local level, by those who know the families and needs of the community the best; it shouldn't be dictated by the state.
It's time for the Legislature to toss out this heavy-handed law and let local school boards do what is best for their districts.
