Our Environment at Risk: A Swedish student’s thoughts on America’s approach to the environment

In the fall of 2021, I had a student from Sweden, Nicole Virapen, in my UW-La Crosse Environmental Studies class. She was a wonderful student and during the class, Nicole and her partner Sophie, did a presentation about “Sweden’s Environmental Impact vs. the Environmental Impact of the United States.” They wanted to show the differences and similarities between Sweden and the U.S. in terms of what both countries do regarding environmental policies and responses to climate change.

When Nicole first came to the U.S., she was disappointed to hear that there were still people here who didn’t believe in climate change. During the 2016 election she was astounded to hear Donald Trump deny climate change. For her, human caused climate change is a fact, not an opinion. And she thinks that most Swedes would be so surprised that Americans are still debating climate change.

Nicole believes she learned about climate change in middle school, just like her countrywoman, Greta Thunberg, another Swedish student who started her school strikes for climate in front of the Swedish Parliament while in middle school. Swedish students readily accept the climate science they are taught and have moved on to action rather than ignoring the truth. It is the truth for them, however inconvenient.

In Sweden, there are no free plastic bags in stores. Swedes pay about 65 cents for every plastic bag they use. They are made out of a stronger plastic and most people use them as garbage bags later. In 2020 Sweden introduced a tax on single-use plastic bags. After they passed that tax, people basically stopped using single-use bags. They started bringing their own cloth grocery bags to the shops or carried their goods from the store in their hands rather than pay the tax. It is a small thing that Sweden did, with big results.

About 42% of Sweden’s energy comes from renewable sources while in the United States it is less than 10%. Granted, the U.S. is a much bigger country with much higher energy needs. Nevertheless, a much higher percentage of Sweden’s energy use is from renewables, mostly hydroelectric power.

Sweden’s recycling policy is also a bit different than in the U.S. In Sweden there are eight different categories of recycling. Each recycling bin is divided into ten different smaller bins. Metals, newspaper, general waste, plastics, colored glass, etc. each has its own bin. IKEA sells a undercounter system that works quite nicely. There is an additional compartment for batteries and one for light bulbs.

Sweden also has recycling machines in most grocery stores. When you buy beverage containers, you pay a deposit of about 15 cents for aluminum and plastic cans, and water bottles. The deposit is returned by the machine when the empty containers are returned.

Nicole was also surprised to see people buying so much bottled water in the U.S. In Sweden, most people do not buy bottled water. The municipal water in Sweden is totally drinkable and residents see no need to buy bottles of water. She thinks the water here tastes weird and smells bad, like cleaning supplies. In Sweden, she said, the water smells and tastes wonderful. They chlorinate their water very little if at all and do not add fluoride like we do.

Public transportation in Sweden is very good. It goes everywhere, with fast trains running between cities and buses for shorter distances. Nicole went to high school in the city of Lund, about 20 minutes from her village. She took the bus every day to high school as did most of her classmates. Public transportation is a way of life in Sweden. She also rode her bike from home to her university, about 20 minutes away. She says roads in Sweden are much more bike friendly and there are better sidewalks.

When she went shopping in the Valley View Mall area, there was no way to easily and safely walk between the major shopping areas. To her, it felt dangerous. She had to take an Uber to get from Target to Walmart in Onalaska. The sidewalks in Sweden go everywhere, so people feel safe walking between stores.

Nicole is quick to say that these are her perceptions and opinions and that it can look different in other counties in Sweden. As a teacher of environmental studies, it seems that Sweden is way ahead of the U.S. in terms of environmental policies and practices. I think it would be wise to look at how other countries, like Sweden, deal with environmental issues. We could learn a lot from them.

Richard Frost is an environmental studies instructor at UW-La Crosse. Nicole Virapen is a Swedish student attending UW-La Crosse.

