“Creed II” is a bonafide powerhouse poised to make a deep run in the fall movie season.
The new sports drama in the Rocky Balboa film franchise stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa and Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor. The film centers on Adonis Creed’s now successful boxing career, how he is dealing with the weight and responsibility of being in the public eye and confronting his past head on when an up-and-coming fighter forces him to put everything on the line.
To say that “Creed II,” had the odds stacked against it would be an understatement. Sequels in the Rocky Balboa franchise tend to not do well commercially or critically, so this film’s predecessor, the 2015 film “Creed,” was a diamond in the rough. It used the traditional Rocky formula, but added a significant amount of emotional resonance to warrant a sequel to be made.
In addition to Creed’s arc being satisfied in the first film already, the director’s chair was handed over from Ryan Coogler (now of Black Panther fame) to upstart filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. The combination of a new director, a history of lackluster sequels and an unnecessary sequel should have yielded diminishing returns, but “Creed II,” managed to come out strong and deliver a knockout punch.
Michael B. Jordan’s performance as Adonis Creed is the standout performance in this film. His commitment to looking the part of a professional boxer, his commitment to nuance in a film which could easily become cliché and his ability to captivate in emotionally heavy scenes prove his versatility as an actor. Whether it is delving into the physicality of a late round boxing match, or coming to grips with becoming a father, Michael B. Jordan succeeds as the crux of “Creed II.”
In addition to expected strong performances from Stallone and Thompson, a surprisingly strong performance is delivered by Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago and Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago. When Lundgren first appeared in the now-so-bad-it’s-funny “Rocky IV,” the cold war was at its height and communism and Russia were seen as the national enemy. His portrayal in that film was very one note, but surprisingly this wasn’t the case in “Creed II.”
The Dragos, while still clearly being the heels of the movie, are given a surprising amount of backstory and depth. You get to see firsthand how the events of “Rocky IV,” affected their lives, how they have been molded by decades of hatred and how the desperation they show in the film is somewhat justified. Without Lundgren’s and Munteanu’s performances, this movie would not be nearly as engaging as it is.
However, the film is not without its flaws. The movie doesn’t stand well on its own, as it feels like “Creed: Part II,” instead of its own independent story. In addition to the need to be in the know to enjoy this film to the fullest extent, the film’s ending is somewhat cliché. It follows the Rocky Balboa formula almost to a T, but at this point it is almost better to not mess with a good thing.
“Creed II,” is an unlikely success story with the enjoyment available for many age groups. The action is intense, the emotional resonance is heightened and the music will take you back to the inspiring period of the 1980’s. With perhaps a few less cliché plot elements, and a more independent story, this film could have surpassed the original rather than become its equal.
My rating for “Creed II,” is a strong 8.5/10.
