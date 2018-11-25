A new film based in a magical world ironically doesn’t leave the viewer with a sense of magic, but rather a sense of disappointment.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is the new film directed by David Yates and written by famous British author J.K. Rowling. The movie is the sequel to the 2016 film, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” and is the second prequel to the internationally beloved Harry Potter franchise.
The film stars returning actors Eddie Redmayne as the charismatic Newt Scamander and Katherine Waterston as the loveable Tina Goldstein. Also starring in the titular role is Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Drindelwald and Jude Law debuting as the younger iteration of Harry Potter series favorite Albus Dumbledore.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is the worst film in the Wizarding World franchise, but it is not without a few merits. The best thing the film has going for it is the universe it takes place in, which the nine preceding movies in the franchise established. Getting to see creative new beasts, new spells with interesting uses and seeing a new county (the United States) make magic their own is a magical quality of the movie.
All performances in the film are satisfactory. Redmayne’s quirky portrayal of Scamander is affable and endearing and Law’s performance as Dumbledore is nuanced and solid. While Depp’s portrayal of Grindelwald is often one noted, he perhaps doesn’t have enough screen time to fully flesh out the character. The performances in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” are not the problem, the problem happens to be everything besides them.
This film should instead be titled, “Setup the movie: Except we don’t flesh out the characters enough for you to care about watching a sequel.” From the very first scene of the film, months, possibly years, have passed and you instantly in shock. You are expected to accept certain character developments, setting changes and character motivations without having the proper context to do so. Throughout the first hour of the film you aren’t sure what the goal of the film is, but then you realize the goal of the film is to setup another film we won’t see for at least another two years.
The Harry Potter wizarding world is filled with deep, rich and eye opening details that fans love to dive into, but this movie tries desperately to flesh out things that don’t need to be fleshed out. For example, a good amount of time is spent on providing small details and references that harken back to events in the original Harry Potter films and they nine times out of 10 come off as pandering. And even more frustrating than that is some of the new additions to the universe retcon what we previously learned about the universe.
Without giving anything away, a crucial plot detail requires a major year changes than what occurred in the original novels, effectively messing up the Wizarding World timeline. This might be forgivable if it gave the movie the opportunity to tell a cohesive solid story, but alas it does not.
Many characters do not have ark payoffs. The score feels like a carbon copy of past music from the franchise. The ending leaves much to be desired in terms of emotional reaction and stakes. And the final moment in the film leaves more confused faces on audience members than it does gasps.
Throughout much of the film the movie revolves around Ezra Miller’s character Credence Barebone trying to find his true parentage, and through that journey, how the battle for his allegiance is fought between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. Once that ark is fulfilled in the final scene however, it does not justify having an entire film based around it and has audience members reminded of a disappointing moment in the recent movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” It doesn’t satisfy and doesn’t strike a chord with movie viewers, whether or not they are die hard Harry Potter fans.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is a disappointing mess which doesn’t justify its own existence. While it has some fun moments, great cinematography and a lot of potential, it just doesn’t cast a spell over the audience. It lacks a purpose, it lacks depth and lacks the emotional resonance that the previous nine Wizarding World movies graced us with.
My final rating for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is a light 5/10.
