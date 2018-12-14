One of the year’s worst reviewed and lowest rated movies is not nearly as bad as some may have you think it is.
“Robin Hood (2018),” is an action-adventure movie directed by Otto Bathurst and stars Taron Egerton in the titular role, Jamie Foxx as Yahya/John (Robin’s mentor), Eve Hewson as Marian (Robin’s love interest) and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.
The 2018 edition of the classic tale of a man stealing from the rich and giving to the poor is the first adaptation of the film since 2010’s, “Robin Hood,” starring Russell Crowe and tries to justify its own existence by delivering a modern take on the story. However, the film’s attempt at achieving this is far from realized.
The film establishes its setting in the classic era of castles, bows and arrows and kings and queens, but the wardrobe of the film suggests a much more modern time period. In addition to the wardrobe and dialogue, which doesn’t yield itself to the classic setting it puts itself in, one of the opening sequences of the film is extremely jarring.
Tactical warfare in the Middle East is usually a setting reserved for the latest Call of Duty video game, but for some reason the film places Robin Hood in the middle of this warfare to try and give the character motivation to begin his journey to becoming the titular character. And while the sequence does yield some emotionally heavy moments, the scene is awkwardly placed into an otherwise conventional film.
With a 16 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, an average rating of 5.2/10 on IMDb and a box office return of lower than its production budget, it is easy to write off “Robin Hood (2018)” as a catastrophe of a movie destined to find a permanent home at the bottom of a Walmart DVD bargain bin. However, the film doesn’t sink to that level and has some enduring qualities capable of entertaining audiences for its less than two hour runtime.
Egerton delivers a charismatic and engaging performance as Robin Hood. His commitment to the emotional highs and lows his character faces is enough to make the film watchable. Foxx delivers a campy, but enjoyable, performance as Robin’s mentor and the two have noticeable chemistry which allows many moments that would’ve felt overly cliché in other films to be very engaging in this film.
Another positive aspect of the film is its pacing and story beats. The film moves along at a brisk pace and pivots from beat-to-beat in a satisfactory way, even if those beats are what you’d expect in a Robin Hood film. But a glaring aspect of the film which needs to be addressed is how similar it is to one of the most successful franchises of the past decade.
If you have seen any of the three films in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, you’ve seen this movie. If you are familiar with the first entry in the franchise, “Batman Begins,” you know every aspect of the movie. And while some movies can get away with borrowing an aspect or two from other popular films, this movie seems to think stealing exact visual imagery and plot twists is something that will go unnoticed. This makes the script writers Ben Chandler and David James Kelly look lazy, as it is near impossible for a film to be so incredibly similar to one of the tent poles of modern action films.
“Robin Hood (2018),” is an unnecessary cliché but ultimately fun watch. If you can look past its glaring plot similarities to “Batman Begins,” and just sit down for two-hours and watch a fun popcorn movie, this may just be the film for you. It is a mystery as to why it exists, but since it does you might as well have a disposable good time with it.
My final rating for, “Robin Hood (2018)” is a solid 6/10.
Photo Gallery: Robin Hood (2018)
A collection of photos from 2018's, "Robin Hood," from IMDB.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.