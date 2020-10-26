Rachel Michaels: We have much to lose by tearing one another apart

Justifying physical violence because of disagreement and anger has become an ascendant and respectable position. Liberalism, tolerance, humility and the pursuit of truth and truthfulness have been discarded. But I do not judge my friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues too harshly for their involvement with and endorsement of this mass insanity, as I too have fallen prey to the very same narratives. I know too well that there but for an act I wish I could take back go I.

Many people from across the political spectrum firmly believe that the outcome of this election will irrevocably shape the future of our country. With diametrically opposed rationales, the pervasive sense of lurching into an abyss if the election goes the “wrong way” seems omnipresent.

The problem with this type of thinking resides in our commitment to prove ourselves right. Too often, we find what we expect to see. Too often we create the catastrophe we feared. We can always find the worst in others, but in doing so we might not like what we find in ourselves. Mutually assured destruction leads to mutual restraint only when we realize it isn’t actually in our best interests to send everything and everyone to smithereens.