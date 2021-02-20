Randy Romanski: Gov. Evers’ proposed budget invests in agriculture

As farmers fight frigid cold and food processors continue to face the day-to-day challenges of COVID-19, we all had something to celebrate when Gov. Tony Evers announced his plans to invest more than $43 million in Wisconsin agriculture in his 2021-2023 biennial budget.

This budget proposal demonstrates Governor Evers’ roots in rural Wisconsin and food processing and his deep commitment to the state’s agriculture industry. These investments build on the strengths of Wisconsin agriculture, and they will enable the industry to continue fueling the state’s economy for years to come.

In Wisconsin, we are proud of our quality agricultural products. This budget proposal will allow our farmers, processors, and agribusinesses to expand their markets locally and internationally through new programming and grant funding.

To ensure these food products reach those who need them most, the budget proposal includes a significant financial commitment to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries bridge the gap between producers and families.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of our state’s food supply chain, including our cheesemakers and our meat processors. As part of the 2021-23 budget, Governor Evers has proposed additional grant funding for our processors to encourage innovation and expand capacity.