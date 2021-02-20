Rep. David Steffen: Evers wrong to put prisoners at front of vaccine distribution

For this reason, I am authoring legislation that would prevent Gov. Evers and his Department of Health Services from placing prisoners to the front line of vaccine distribution.

My bill puts our most vulnerable population ahead of convicted criminals.

I understand social distancing is often not possible in our prisons which is why I support vaccinating correctional officers immediately. Vaccinating guards should help prevent spreading the disease into correctional facilities in the first place and, hopefully, limit the exposure to prisoners.

While it’s unfortunate, many prisoners have already had and recovered from COVID-19 – giving them some protection from further infection even without a vaccine.

While vaccine distribution has improved in the last week or so, the Evers Administration’s lack of a cohesive plan from the start had Wisconsin near the bottom of the list in terms of vaccine distribution by state for weeks.

Governor Evers should not compound the mistake of the botched rollout by using precious vaccine doses on individuals who are incarcerated for doing unspeakable acts of evil.