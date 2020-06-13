Rich Lowry: A presidency is a terrible thing to waste

But it hasn’t helped his political standing. Trump is never going to change, but in the 2016 campaign, he was able to adjust and modulate at moments of peril just enough to see it through.

This is one of those moments of peril.

Losing to Biden would mean all the changes he pursued through administrative action would be subject to reversal.

It would mean, assuming Democrats take the Senate, too, that his judicial appointments would immediately begin to be counteracted.

It would mean that immigration enforcement would be drastically curtailed.

And it would mean that Trump would suffer the highest profile and most consequential defeat that it is possible to experience in American national life.

Of course, nothing is inevitable. It’s only June, and he’s still relatively strong on the economy. But he has created his own headwind.

If Trump loses in November, it won’t be because he pursued a big legislative reform that was a bridge too far politically. It won’t be because he adopted an unorthodox policy mix that alienated his own side. It won’t even be because he was overwhelmed by events, challenging though they’ve been.

It will mostly be because he took his presidency and drove it into the ground, 280 characters at a time.

Rich Lowry is on Twitter @RichLowry.

