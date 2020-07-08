Rich Lowry: A triumph at Mount Rushmore

The setting for Trump’s speech is itself now deemed problematic. A CNN report previewing the event said Trump “will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

There’s no doubt that Trump is a deeply flawed messenger. Indeed, days after the speech, he, out of nowhere, attacked NASCAR on Twitter for banning the display of Confederate flags.

But it wasn’t just Trump the messenger who was attacked in the aftermath of the Mount Rushmore speech; it was the message.

Patriotic sentiments of the sort that have adorned American oratory for centuries were deemed hateful and divisive. A celebration of the Founders that once would have been the stuff of schoolbooks and primers was considered controversial. A defense of the nation’s ideals was waved away. No, nothing to see here — only hate and division.

Surely, if some other Republican president had given the Mount Rushmore speech the pushback wouldn’t have been as intense. But this isn’t just about Trump. It goes much deeper.

Critics of the speech objected to what they said was its wildly exaggerated account of the stakes in the culture war — and at the same time, vindicated that account by equating patriotism with white supremacy.

