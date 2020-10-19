Rich Lowry: Amy Coney Barrett hasn't been nominated for health care czar

The lawsuit emanates from a prior Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare. To keep the law from being struck down over its individual mandate, Chief Justice John Roberts reinterpreted the penalty for not complying with the mandate as a tax. Subsequently, Congress zeroed out the tax. Now, Texas and other states are contending that this tax that no one pays cannot truly be considered a tax, and must be struck down — as well as the rest of the law.

It’s hard to see how the suit succeeds. One hurdle is standing. The plaintiffs need to demonstrate a harm, which isn’t easy when the offending provision is a tax or penalty of zero. Even if the Court throws out the penalty, it would have to conclude that this unenforced provision is so central to the ACA that the rest of the law has to go, too. This would be a stretch.

If Barrett is really on a mission to strike down all of the ACA, she could show up and find herself the lone vote to do so. But there’s no reason to believe she is on such an assignment. Barrett was one of a number of judges participating in a moot court at William & Mary Law School in September that considered the ACA suit. The votes were anonymous, but not one judge favored throwing out the health care law.