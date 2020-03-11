Rich Lowry: Calling the Wuhan virus 'the Wuhan virus' isn't racist

The coronavirus outbreak is the first pandemic of the woke era, and as such it’s not surprising that there is a fierce debate about how to refer to it without offending against social justice.

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona lost whatever sympathy he would have garnered in certain quarters over his self-quarantine when he referred to “the Wuhan virus,” a perfectly appropriate name that has been deemed grotesque and unacceptable.

Wuhan is in China, a non-Western country, and people of color live there, so Q.E.D., calling the virus by the name of that city must be racist.

Luminaries across the left denounced Gosar. They even accused him of bringing what is technically the SARS-CoV-2 virus to our shores by misnaming it. Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California slammed the Republican’s reference to the Wuhan virus as “an example of the myopia that allowed it to spread in the U.S. The virus is not constrained by country or race.”

Obviously, Gosar knows that or he, a Caucasian living in the United States, wouldn’t be isolating himself on the off chance he’s infected and might spread the virus to others.