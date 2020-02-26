Rich Lowry: Is America ready for President Noam Chomsky?

The left has nonetheless always viewed Fidel Castro as some kind of social worker who happened to take and hold power — or “come to office,” as Sanders delicately puts it — via force.

Back in 1989, Sanders wrote, “Cuba — the one country in the entire region that has no hunger, is educating all of its children and is providing high-quality, free health care — is hated with a passion by the Democrats as much as Republicans.”

Besides the moral obtuseness of arguments like this, the factual basis for such claims is dubious.

Cuba was already doing well on measures of health care and education prior to the revolution. By one estimate, Cuba’s per capita income in 1955 was about half that of the most advanced Western countries and on par with Italy’s. By 2000, after the collapse of the Soviet Union that had provided Cuba an economic crutch for so long, Cuba’s per capita income was half what it had been in 1955.

Cuba went from being a leader in Latin America on key economic measures to a laggard by the time Castro was done with it. The Washington Post has noted that “in terms of GDP, capital formation, industrial production and key measures such as cars per person, Cuba plummeted from the top ranks to as low as 20th place.”