Rich Lowry: Joe Biden's authoritarian VP finalist

In a tweet, she boasted, "Some will say my plan to combat gun violence is 'too bold.'" Actually, what discerning people said is that it is "too illegal."

Her approach to immigration was the same. She wanted to enact an enormous amnesty and give so-called Dreamers a path to citizenship by rewriting immigration laws on her own, building on President Barack Obama's immigration policy through ukase.

She also promised to move on prescription drug pricing by herself if Congress didn't pass her plan.

The sense of Congress as an accessory -- nice to have, but not strictly speaking necessary -- suffused her program. This should be one of the foremost things people know about her, but has barely caused a ripple.

Democrats and the press are never particularly exercised by executive overreach, so long as it's in what they consider a good cause.

Of course, Biden might not pick Harris. Even if he does, she'll be second fiddle on the ticket and he, to his credit, was the one who brought up the constitutional problem with her gun plan.

But her attitude toward executive power is characteristic of the progressive mind. Whatever constitutional punctiliousness the left has developed in response to Trump will be hastily abandoned as soon as it's an obstacle to anything significant that progressives want to do.

