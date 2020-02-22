Rich Lowry: Mike Bloomberg's technocratic threat

Trump the nationalist wants to control the flow of foreign people and goods into the United States; Bloomberg the do-gooder wants to control your diet and other habits.

Both Trump and Bloomberg have a soft spot for Chinese president-for-life Xi Jinping. For Trump, he is strong; for Bloomberg, he is able to do what he wants with minimal interference from little people and nonexperts.

The signature Michael Bloomberg initiative is the ban -- of smoking, of large sodas, of guns.

He is most comfortable when he is prohibiting things that people should know better than to consume or own. The spirit of these initiatives was undemocratic and in some cases, the method was, too.

Bloomberg bypassed the city council when attempting to impose his soda ban, instead getting the the board of health to issue a diktat against 16-ounce sodas sold at the wrong establishments.

Surely, to the extent it's made any impression on him whatsoever, Bloomberg considers the U.S. Constitution an anachronism that poses obstacles to the initiatives of right-thinking people. Why should an 18th-century conception of rights get in the way of a 21st-century government, especially when health and safety are at stake?